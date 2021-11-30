East Clinton FFA members earn American Degrees

The Golden Key of the American Degree is the most prestigious degree an FFA member can receive; only 2 percent of all FFA members receive their American Degree.
Six East Clinton graduates – Avery Wood, Cade Stewart, Kori Kile, Emma Malone, Nathan Vest and Wyatt Riddle – received their degrees and pins at the 2021 National FFA Convention.
To qualify, members must have received their greenhand, chapter, and state degrees; been an active member for the past three years; have completed at least 560 hours of education in an agricultural education program; have graduated high school at least 12 months prior to National Convention; have the records to substantiate an outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience program; earned at least $10,000 and productively invested $7,500 throughout their four years in FFA; have recorded outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement; have maintained a C average throughout high school; and have at least 50 hours of community service hours over at least three community service activities.