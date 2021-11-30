East Clinton FFA members earn American Degrees

The Golden Key of the American Degree is the most prestigious degree an FFA member can receive; only 2 percent of all FFA members receive their American Degree.

Six East Clinton graduates – Avery Wood, Cade Stewart, Kori Kile, Emma Malone, Nathan Vest and Wyatt Riddle – received their degrees and pins at the 2021 National FFA Convention.

To qualify, members must have received their greenhand, chapter, and state degrees; been an active member for the past three years; have completed at least 560 hours of education in an agricultural education program; have graduated high school at least 12 months prior to National Convention; have the records to substantiate an outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience program; earned at least $10,000 and productively invested $7,500 throughout their four years in FFA; have recorded outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement; have maintained a C average throughout high school; and have at least 50 hours of community service hours over at least three community service activities.

From left are four of the East Clinton FFA members who received an American Degree at the national convention —Emma Malone, Nathan Vest, Avery Wood, and Cade Stewart. Not pictured are Wyatt Riddle and Kori Kile.