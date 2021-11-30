Laurel Oaks students meet da Vinci: Learing first-hand from staff with Clinton Memorial Hospital robotics system

WILMINGTON – Clinton Memorial Hospital recently welcomed 20 students from the Laurel Oaks Health Technology program to learn how to use the innovative da Vinci robotics system.

Students had the opportunity to simulate surgery using the da Vinci Xi robot and speak with Clinton Memorial Hospital leaders. Clinton Memorial Hospital began its robotic assisted surgery program in August 2021.

Surgeons trained on the da Vinci systems can view the surgical site using magnified 3D HD technology, allowing them to make precise adjustments to their instruments during surgical procedures.

Robotic surgeries mean less blood loss, less pain, less risk of infection, minimal scarring, and reduced recovery time for patients.

“Clinton Memorial Hospital hopes this partnership with Laurel Oaks is just the beginning of a long-standing relationship to educate and empower future healthcare professionals within our community,” said Lance Beus, CEO at Clinton Memorial Hospital. “We are more than a hospital, we are a part of our community and we are excited to offer this opportunity to local students.”

The Laurel Oaks Health Technology program can be the starting point for a lifelong career in health care. Students can earn their State Tested Nurse Aide (STNA) certification and Patient Care Assistant (PCA) certification while learning a wide range of medical skills.

“It’s important for our students to see how what they learn in the classroom directly relates to real life,” said Kim Newberry, Nursing Instructor at Laurel Oaks. “The opportunity for our students to get hands-on experience with the da Vinci robots at CMH was an exciting learning experience as we prepare our students for a future in healthcare.”

Clinton Memoria Hospital is committed to investing in the facility and our equipment. The addition of the da Vinci surgical robotic system at CMH demonstrates the growing demand in Clinton County and our continued efforts to provide the latest in innovated care right here at home.

The Laurel Oaks students who are receiving an up-close education with the robotics program at CMH. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_LO3.jpg The Laurel Oaks students who are receiving an up-close education with the robotics program at CMH. Submitted photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_LO4.jpg Submitted photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_LO-6.jpg Submitted photos Laurel Oaks students listen and observe at CMH. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_LO_1.jpg Laurel Oaks students listen and observe at CMH. Submitted photos

Up-close learning of robotics system