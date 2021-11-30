Wilmington Garden Club preps for Christmas party, show

Members of the Wilmington Garden Club meet at Snow Hill Country Club to discuss final arrangements for the Christmas Holiday Party and Garden Show, which will be held Monday, Dec. 13 at Snow Hill. Pictured from left are: Linda Compton, event organizer; Joan Hinman, committee officer; Judy Stopkotte; Pat Gilbert, committee officer; and Ann Kuehn. Not pictured are Ann Carr and Nan Kennelly.

