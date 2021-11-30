COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming public events in Clinton County include:

Thursday, Dec. 2

• Sabina Historical Society annual meeting/Christmas dinner at the C.O.V.E., 185 South College St. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner by Shoelaces Catering at 6:30 p.m. To make reservations call 937-302-6002 or mail to P.O. Box 271, Sabina, OH 45169. Cost is $18. Program will feature history and facts about Sabina’s streets.

• Clinton County Alzheimer’s Support Group meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 (and first Thursday each month) at Ohio Living Cape May, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington. For more information call Tom Dreyer at 937-382-2995.

• Memorial Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Laurels of Blanchester, 6 p.m. Thursday at 839 E. Cherry St. Enjoy holiday music with hot chocolate, bottled water and gourmet cookies being served. Loved ones for whom a tree has been purchased will be announced. Purchases/contributions go to Blanchester Food Pantry.

• Booklovers Blanchester area book discussion group will be held at Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2 discussing “A Christmas Gathering” by Anne Perry. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at (937) 783-3585 to get a copy of the book. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend.

• The Natural Sciences Area (biology, chemistry, math, and physics) at Wilmington College is hosting a research presentation at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in room 149 of the Center for Science and Agriculture. The presentation will be focused on Structural Biology and Human Genetic Disorders. Interested community members are invited to attend.

Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 4-5

• Homespun Christmas 38th annual arts, crafts and vendor show is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday only at Denver Place Elementary School in Wilmington, as well as at local homes and businesses; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday at local homes and businesses.

• Santa Drive-Thru at Clinton-Massie school parking lot 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Decorate your car and take a photo of Santa from your car, get a gift from Santa, and drop off your letter to him. Donations benefit the CM Band. (This event replaces the annual Breakfast with Santa due to COVID restrictions.)

Sunday, Dec. 5

• Annual Senior Citizens Dinner at American Legion Post 49, 140 E. Locust St., Wilmington, Sunday, Dec. 5. Free to all Clinton County seniors age 60+ with dinner by McCoy’s Catering. Dine-in hours are noon-2 p.m. with carryout/delivery available; available for shut-ins starting at 11 a.m. For more info, call 937-382-2219.

• Unified Christian Men’s Chorus’ Christmas concert — 3 p.m. at Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. in Wilmington. Lasts about an hour.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

• Monthly Wilmington community blood drive at the CMH Regional Health System Wednesday, Dec. 8 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at 610 W.Main St. in Wilmington. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “Be a Hometown Hero This Holiday” fleece blanket with Community Blood Center (CBC) blood drop logo. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Saturday, Dec. 11

• Rockin’ Blues & Q — Live music and a barbecue meal (by donation) from 6-9 p.m. at Wilmington Dove Church, 1499 Rombach Ave., to benefit Sugartree Ministries. Music by Oak, RPG & the Kentucky Tumbleweeds, and Nathan Jenkins.

Saturday, Jan. 1

• Pork Roast Dinner at American Legion Post 49 is 6-7:30 p.m. (or until sold-out) Saturday, Jan. 1. Includes, for $9, pork roast, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and black-eyed peas. Monthly drawing at 8 p.m.