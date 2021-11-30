CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 37-year-old Midland male for alleged domestic violence at 8 p.m. on November 26. According to the report, the female victim — the suspect’s wife — told deputies they were involved in a domestic dispute at their South Broadway Street residence. She had locked herself in the bathroom to avoid being assaulted. She reported her husband forced his way into the bathroom and assaulted, her causing minor injuries. The suspect was arrested, placed in jail, and held without bond.

• Deputies arrested a 37-year-old Wilmington male for alleged theft and criminal trespass at 1:34 p.m. on November 22 at the 1400 block of Rombach Avenue in Wilmington/Union Township. The report lists $500 worth of miscellaneous tools being stolen, which were later recovered.

• At 2:48 a.m. on November 24, a 42-year-old Clarksville male reported three vehicles were stolen his residence on State Route 350. The report lists the three vehicles as a gray Chevy Malibu, a white Ford F150, and a gray GMC truck. A 36-year-old Morrow male was listed as a suspect.

• At 2:47 p.m. on November 25, deputies received a burglary report from a residence on State Route 28 East in Midland/Washington Township. The report lists a catalytic converter, an antique lamp, and copper pipes and fittings as the stolen items.

• At 9:20 p.m. on November 28, a 31-year-old Clarksville female reported her 1994 Honda vehicle from her residence on State Route 350 West. An acquaintance is indicated as a suspect.

• At 11:55 a.m. on November 24, deputies received a report of trash dumping at the 1200 block of Cline Road in Sabina/Richland Township. A 35-year-old male was listed as a suspect.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

