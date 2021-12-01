Giving to provide local Hope

WILMINGTON — A long-time educator at Wilmington College is matching donations given to the Clinton County Hope House for Giving Tuesday.

The donor — who wishes to remain anonymous — will match any donations up to $5,000 during the campaign. The donor cited the group’s need for help, their personal connection to the college, and their campus colleague Nancy McCormick as a reason for wanting to help. McCormick serves as the board president for Hope House.

“There is an increasing need at the Hope House,” the donor told the News Journal. “It requires additional funding to try and serve more clients in the community.”

Giving Tuesday started as a response to Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a way to help support local non-profits.

Hope House, founded in 2014, is an emergency drop-in shelter that provides emergency overnight housing for homeless women and children. Any donations they receive go to providing “kindness, a warm bed, meal, shower, and laundry services,” according to the Facebook page.

Julie Rudd, board secretary for Hope House, described this donation as exciting for them.

“We’ve only just begun to pay an interim director (Katie Terrell), who is our only paid personnel. So, anytime someone makes a large-scale donation to us … it’s more than exciting,” said Rudd.

Since the campaign began this week, Hope House has received several donations. The anonymous donor feels that the matching donations motivated locals to give along with an existing sense of charity they have.

“There’s a strong giving spirit in Clinton County and there are so many people with big hearts who want to help,” the donor said.

The matched donations for Giving Tuesday ends on Thursday, Dec. 2, and can be made via their website hopehousewilmington.org . A check made out to Wilmington Hope High can be mailed to 485 E. Locust St., Wilmington, OH 45177.

Donations can still be made after the Giving Tuesday campaign.

From left Miriam Speaight, Katie Terrell, and Julie Rudd of Hope House. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_Image-1-.jpeg From left Miriam Speaight, Katie Terrell, and Julie Rudd of Hope House. Photos by Dan Kasztelan Katie Terrell, the Hope House interim director. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_Image-3-.jpeg Katie Terrell, the Hope House interim director. Photos by Dan Kasztelan Inside the Hope House. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_Image-1-1-.jpeg Inside the Hope House. Photos by Dan Kasztelan Inside the Hope House. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_Image-2.jpeg Inside the Hope House. Photos by Dan Kasztelan

Donations matched for Hope House

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574