Legion Post 49 donates to Gifts for Yanks, veterans

American Legion 4th District Gifts for Yanks Coordinator Ken Ellis presents Post Commander Bob Rich with an award for Wilmington Veterans Post 49’s $3,000 donation to the 2020 Gifts for Yanks (GFY) campaign. GYF supports veterans in all the Ohio VA Medical Centers, Outpatient Clinics, Ohio Veterans Homes, and veterans residing in state mental health facilities. This year GFY was able to provide an outdoor wheelchair-accessible swing as well as a golf cart to get veterans around the grounds at the Georgetown Ohio Veterans Home. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_legion-presentation.jpg American Legion 4th District Gifts for Yanks Coordinator Ken Ellis presents Post Commander Bob Rich with an award for Wilmington Veterans Post 49’s $3,000 donation to the 2020 Gifts for Yanks (GFY) campaign. GYF supports veterans in all the Ohio VA Medical Centers, Outpatient Clinics, Ohio Veterans Homes, and veterans residing in state mental health facilities. This year GFY was able to provide an outdoor wheelchair-accessible swing as well as a golf cart to get veterans around the grounds at the Georgetown Ohio Veterans Home. Submitted photo