Remains of Navy man from Ohio killed in Pearl Harbor identified

BARBERTON, Ohio (AP) — The remains of an Ohio sailor who died nearly 80 years ago during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Wednesday.

The agency said Buford Dyer, 19, of Barberton, was killed Dec. 7, 1941. He was among the 429 who died on the battleship USS Oklahoma.

Dyer’s remains were identified through DNA testing as part of a federal Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency effort to identify those who were recovered from the USS Oklahoma.

He will be buried on April 11 in Seville.