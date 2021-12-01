Habermehl named CAAO District President

The County Auditors’ Association of Ohio (CAAO) recently announced that Clinton County Auditor Terry Habermehl was elected president of the association’s Southwest District.

In addition to his new role within the district, Habermehl was also reappointed to the statewide board’s Executive Committee. He has previously served on the board’s Legislative Committee.

At their annual Winter Conference, the Southwest District of the CAAO installed officers for 2022: Habermehl as President, Logan County Auditor Jack Reser as Vice President, and Preble County Auditor Lavon Wright as Secretary/Treasurer.

The Hon. Jason Stephens served as the installation officer for the ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The district works closely with the CAAO Columbus office to monitor legislative proposals that impact local taxpayers and to offer initiatives that assist county auditors in carrying out their duties. During 2022 they anticipate much activity with continuing changes in a variety of state and local tax issues and other legislative initiatives that assist county auditors in carrying out their duties.

The CAAO includes all 88 Ohio county auditors. It was established to promote and protect the interests of the taxpayers of Ohio and to improve the administration of county government.