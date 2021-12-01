Fired up for Falcons at community pep rally

Students, parents and fans got fired up early Wednesday evening as Clinton-Massie held a community pep rally inside for the state-bound Falcons’ football team.

A public send-off is set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the high school.

The Falcons will face Youngstown Ursuline at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton for the Ohio Division IV football championship.

___

Photos by Elizabeth Clark | News Journal