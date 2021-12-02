Throwback Thursday: Music from the harp

These are some highlights from the News Journal on December 2, 1948:

Nationally

• “NEW YORK (AP) — Stan Musial, the leading St. Louis Cardinal slugger who just missed a clean sweep of every National League batting honor, today was named the circuit’s most valuable player by a wide margin.” He hit a league-leading .376, 230 hits, and 46 doubles, but his total of 39 home runs was just short of Ralph Kiner’s and Johnny Mize’s 40.

Locally

‘Peelle Elected To Head Farm Bureau’

• “Robert Peelle, who operates a 270-acre farm near Sabina, was elected president of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation by the Board of Trustees” to succeed retiring president Perry Green of Mantua. Peelle received 24 of 25 votes cast over James West of Perry and Harold Richards of Strongsville.

• The Wilmington Business and Professional Women’s Club executive board met at the home of Mrs. Lois Fittro. Leading various committees for the upcoming dinner meeting were Mrs. Virginia Schneider, Mrs. Faye Weiland, Mrs. Ethel Ellis, Mrs. Myrtle Windross, and Mrs. Nelle Curtis. Also attending the meeting were Mrs. Pauline Watson, Mrs. Doris McMillan, Mrs. Ethel Hayes, Mrs. Wilma Beckett, Miss Margaret Hodson, Mrs. Ruth Bennett, Mrs. Joy Fisher, Mrs. Winkle and Mrs. Virgina Bernard.

• Mrs. Alex Raizk “had a wonderful time” on a 38-day cruise to South America, although she had to wait seven years for the prize for winning a national essay contest in 1941.

• The Murphy Theatre was set to host “The Best Is Yet To Come: America’s Greatest Stage Show” starring Charlie Fisk and His Kansas City Night Hawks, Ginny Coon, Gene Canfield, Larry & Pamela, Joy Stewart, Sid Chatton, Pat Moran, Norman Brown, The Four Dandies, Freddy David and Sunny Chambers.

• Wilmington High School was set to play Fairfield in basketball. The ‘Cane projected starters were forwards Francis Jackson and Jack Buster, center Cecil Cartwright, and guards Chuck Schmidt and Hermie Cartwright. Expected starters for the WHS JV team were forwards Bob Feike and Rolf Caylor, center Ronald Moon, and guards Carl Mason and Jerry Burand.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_Harp.jpg Clinton County History Center