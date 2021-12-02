Peoples Bank donates to Community Action Food Pantry

Peoples Bank recently made a donation of $700 to the Clinton County Community Action Food Pantry through their 2021 Holiday Donations Project. People Bank is a great supporter of Clinton County Community Action. From left are Kassi Harris of Peoples Bank, Jane Newkirk of Community Action, and Fiona Pendell of Peoples Bank.

Peoples Bank recently made a donation of $700 to the Clinton County Community Action Food Pantry through their 2021 Holiday Donations Project. People Bank is a great supporter of Clinton County Community Action. From left are Kassi Harris of Peoples Bank, Jane Newkirk of Community Action, and Fiona Pendell of Peoples Bank.