EC FFA holds Thanksgiving banquet

The East Clinton FFA Chapter held its annual Thanksgiving Degree Banquet Nov. 22. It’s a tradition where the chapter sums up all events between the Thanksgiving Banquet and the previous year’s Spring Banquet.

They discuss upcoming events for the year, acknowledge members who received awards at National Convention, welcome guest speakers, introduce a Creed and a Beginning Prepared speaker, and present recipients of the Greenhand and Chapter degree recipients with their pins and degrees.

The milk quality team was acknowledged for their silver rating at National Convention, along with the ratings of the individual team members, Erynn Cluley and Timmi Mahanes receiving a bronze rating, Jenna Stanley receiving silver, and Teddy Murphy receiving gold.

Two East Clinton FFA members were also acknowledged for each placing top four in the nation at their respective SAE’s, Maggie Mathews ranking in Dairy and Mitchell Bean ranking in Equine.

The chapter was recognized for receiving a two-star National Chapter award.

American Degree recipients Avery Wood, Cade Stewart, Nathan Vest, Wyatt Riddle, Emma Malone, and Kori Kile were all recognized at the banquet as well.

The chapter also conducted official business during the banquet such as opening ceremonies, officer reports, committee reports, old and new business, and closing ceremonies. The chapter moved to serve food at Our Father’s Kitchen in Wilmington and to donate toys to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Special guests and public speakers were the next order of business. Heather Prochnow presented a special report from the Clinton County FFA Alumni and Supporters Association.

Next, Ohio FFA State Vice President at Large Laura Weubker spoke about her SAE experience and her plans after graduation.

Next, Thomas Tilton and Hadlie Clark recited the FFA Creed.

Finally, Anna Lopez gave her speech about 21st Century Farming, explaining various different methods of modern farming and their benefits.

Lastly came the official Greenhand and Chapter Degree ceremonies, naming all Greenhand and Chapter degree recipients, the qualifications they met to earn these degrees, and endorsements from officers.