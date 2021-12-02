Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• 22 Market, 5205 SR 22 & 3, Wilmington, Nov. 17.

Critical: In the grab and go cooler: two containers of potato salad dated Nov. 16, one ham salad sandwich dated Nov. 15, one chicken sandwich dated Nov. 15, container of chicken tenders not labeled or dated, four side salads dated Nov. 16, none of the containers of cheesecake are dated. Slicer is dirty. All food contact surfaces must be cleaned after use and kept clean. Self-service hard-boiled eggs, there were some eggs with cracked shells. All eggs must have shells completely intact and free from cracks to avoid any possible contamination. Any cooked eggs with cracked shells should not be put out for self-service and must be discarded.

Non-critical: Food boxes stored on floor of walk-in freezer. Employee working in kitchen not wearing hair restraint. Straws stored under soda machine by drain. All single-use items must be stored to prevent any contamination and not near any drains. Prep cooler (pizza) in kitchen has water in bottom of unit. Foil covering prep table shelves in kitchen. Foil needs to be removed.

Follow-up: Approx. Dec. 15.

• Continental Manor Nursing & Rehab, 820 E. Center St., Blanchester, Nov. 19.

Critical: There is no verification available that employees know when to report illness. Food puree machine is cracked on side of bowl. Manager told me they had new machine ordered. Cans of food in walk-in cooler undated (from yesterday).

Non-critical: There is no verification available that anyone is manager certified in food protection. Procedures not posted in the facility for cleaning up vomit and diarrhea. Faucet of 3-compartment sink leaking. Floor of dry storage area had black residue under shelving unit. Tape coming off the ceiling in dry storage. Floor of dish room coming up under spray-off sink, and black residue. Floor coming apart under coffeemaker. Floor under ice machine coming apart.

Follow-up: Approx. Dec. 17.

• Autumn Years Nursing Center, 580 E. Washington St., Sabina, Nov. 18.

Critical: Warewash machine has sanitizer reading of 25ppm. Warewash machines must have 50ppm minimum to achieve proper sanitation. Employee verification unavailable that employees know when to call in sick.

Non-critical: Home-use mouse traps being used in dry storage area. Please remove and use device provided by licensed pest control operator. Lid of chest freezer in outbuilding does not fit properly. Broken door seal on 6-door cooler in outbuilding. Holes in walls in outbuilding. Wall under dishwasher patched, not repaired (not smooth or easily cleanable).

• Ohio Living Cape May, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington, Nov. 18.

Non-critical: The ledge of the ice machine was dirty. Cove molding under the dish spray-off area appeared to be pulling away from the wall.

• Flagway, 373 Washington St., Sabina, Nov. 18.

Non-critical: Towels on prep cooler and prep table with sauce on them.

