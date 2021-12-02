Rehearsing for Christmas show at Murphy Theatre

It’s the holiday season, and that means the carols are a-flyin’ at The Murphy Theatre as the local production “Home for the Holidays” plays this weekend, with evening shows Friday and Saturday at 7 and a Sunday matinee at 2. It’s mixed with standard Christmas favorites, some newer songs, traditional Christmas stories, and maybe some you’ve never heard before, and special appearances by the Falconettes, the Fancy Free Cloggers, the AstroNotes, and the Wilmingtones. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for those 18 and under. To reserve your tickets call 937-382-3643, stop by in person, or visit online at www.themurphytheatre.org .

