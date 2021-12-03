FALCONS SHOW THEIR FIGHT WITH AMAZING COMEBACK TO WIN STATE TITLE!!!

CANTON, Ohio — With a huge mountain to climb and a big hole to escape from, these 2021 Clinton-Massie Falcons couldn’t be kept down.

The team fought back and wore down the competition, as well as a 21-point deficit, to score a touchdown and a daring two-point conversion in the final minute for a 29-28 win — and the 2021 Ohio Division IV Championship.

Clinton-Massie took the opening kick and started on their 25-yard line.

Carson VanHoose carried over the right side for 6, followed by Colton Trampler for 3, then 3 more for a first down at the CM 38. A Kody Zantene keeper over the left side with a couple moves went for for 26 yards to the Irish 36. VanHoose ran 3 to the 33. After a Carter Frank gain of 4, it was 3rd and 3, but a false start set them back 5 yards to the 34 and a third and 8.

A Zantene pitch to Frank over left side went for a long gainer, but aholding call moved the ball back to the 42 for a 3rd and 16. After a pitch to VanHoose, he ran through the right side for 16 yards to the 26, and it was 1st down there.

VanHoose gained 7 to 19, then Trampler 4 yards to 15, and 1st and 10.

Frank ran over left side for 2 to the 13, then Trampler 8 yards to 6, and it was 3rd and 1 at the 6.

Frank ran 2 yards to the 4 and it was 1st and goal at the 4. VanHoose was stopped for 2-yard loss, and it was 2nd and goal at the 6. VanHoose ran 3 yards to the 3, then Trampler inside to the 2 and CM faced 4th and goal at the 2.

Zantene pitched out and VanHoose ran around the right side for 2 yards and a touchdown at 2:47. the Ean McGuinness kick was good for a 7-0 Falcons lead. It was a 17-play, 75-yard drive.

Ursuline ran the kick back to the Massie 47, then reeled off an 11-yard gain to the 37. Out of a spread offense, the Irish passed near the left sideline for 17 and a 1st down.

A run over the right side went for a short gain and a 1st down and goal to go at the 10, until a false start set the Irish back to the 15 for 1st and goal. A pass at the 10 was broken up, and it was 2nd and goal. A keeper to the left side went for 3 to the 12, and they faced 3rd and goal from the 12. A pass near the goal line was incomplete, and it was 4th and goal. The Irish tried a 29-yard field goal that was short and right.

Leading the Massie defense in the first quarter were Blake Ireland, Gavin Avery and Kody Zantene with 2 tackles each.

After the missed FG attempt, Massie began the second quarter on its own 20. After a 3-yard run by Frank, Trampler gained 1 more for a 3rd and 6 at the Massie 24. A pitch left to Frank went for 5 to make it 4th and 1.

Massie lined up to punt, and a Keegan Lamb punt of 33 yards and minus 3 on the return took the Irish to their own 35 at the 9:52 mark, then a penalty put the Irish at the 30 with 1st and 15. A QB keeper for a gain of 5 to the 35 was followed by a pass to left side to the 47 for a 1st down, then another Ursuline 1st down to the Massie 41.

The Irish faced a 3rd and 3 at the 34. Running back DeMarcus McElroy ran around the right side and scored on a 34-yard run, followed by the PAT to make it 7-7 at the 7:43 mark.

Ursuline tried a short pooch kickoff and after both teams had a chance to recover, Ursuline got it at the Massie 40 for 1st and 10. After an incomplete pass and a 4-yard gain to the 36, it was 3rd and 6. Demarcus McElroy ran left for a 9-yard gain to the 27, then another McElroy run made it 1st and 10 at the 16.

CM linebacker Nate Wildermuth was helped off the field with an injury.

McElroy then went for 5 more to the 11, then 6 more for 1st and goal at the 5.

On the next play McElroy lost 4, tackled by Trampler in the backfield to make it 1st and goal at the 9.

After an incomplete pass, the Irish faced 3rd and goal at the 9. A completed pass along with a Massie interference call at the 1 gave the Irish 1st and goal at 1. McElroy went up the middle for the score at 4:50 and a 2-point conversion run barely got in for a 15-7 score.

Massie started their next drive at their 37, and after 2 runs they faced 3rd and 5 from their 42. Frank was stymied on a run and the Falcons faced a 4th and 5 at their own 42 and a punting situation.

The punt went out of bounds and the Irish took over on their 44. Quarterback Brady Shannon kept it for a 10-yard gain and a 1st down. After 2 passes it was 3rd and 7 at the 39.

But Shannon hit a wide open Jakylan Irving along the right side and he strolled in for the score. The 2-point pass was incomplete and it was 21-7 Irish.

Massie began their drive on the 36 and faced a 3rd and 1 from their 45, but Trampler ran over the left side of the Massie line to the Ursuline 48 and a 1st down. Hurrying up as the clock wound down under a minute, the Falcons completed a short pass to make it 3rd and 7, taking a timeout at the 0:45 mark until halftime.

On the next play, a Zantene pitch to the left went awry as he was tackled and Ursline recovered, but upon review it was determined to have been pitched forward by Zantene and ruled an incomplete pass with 43 ticks on the clock. So the Falcons wound up with 4th and long, so they punted to the Irish 23 with 35 seconds left in the half.

The Irish, after a short run then a pass for a 1st down, called timeout with 1 second left at their 39. A hook-and-ladder play gained a few yards and the half ended.

In the first half, Clinton-Massie totaled 123 yards on 29 plays with 6 first downs to Ursuline’s 241 yards on 34 plays and 13 first downs.

Carter Euton led the way with 6 tackles along with Zantene’s 6. Leyton Bell had 3 and Charles Hale 2.

Colton Trampler led the Falcons with 41 yards on 10 attempts. Carson VanHoose had 39 on 8 carries, Carter Frank 18 on 7 carries and Zantene 26 on 1 carry. Zantene was 1-3 passing for 1 yard. On the Ursuline side, DeMarcus McElroy ran for 109 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns and quarterback Brady Shannon was 10-15 passing for 121 yards and a score.

Massie kicked off to start the second half, and Ursuline began on their own 32. Facing a 3rd and 4, Ursuline passed for a 1st down at their 44.

Ursuline then fumbled and Zantene recovered at the Massie 41 and the Falcons took over at the 9:30 mark. After 2 short runs it was 3rd and 6, when Zantene dropped back to pass and was sacked at the 39 to make it 4th and 12. Lamb punted and the Irish took over at their 33 as a light rain/snow was falling.

McElroy reeled off a big run to the Massie 46 where he fumbled, but the Irish recovered. After several plays an Ursuline completion took the ball to the Massie 29 and 1st and 10. An incomplete pass and a run made it 3rd and 7 at the CM 25.

With a 4th and 7, Ursuline quarterback Shannon dropped back and fired a strike to Dean Boyd for a TD. The PAT kick made it 28-7 at the 5:23 mark.

Kody Zantene later kept it and ran to the left for a 49-yard score at 3:48. The McGuinness PAT made it 28-14 Ursuline.

WIth Ursuline facing 4th and 14 from the Massie 49 at the 0:54 mark, the Irish lined up to punt. The punter completed a long pass down the right side for an apparent 1st down, but the Irish were flagged for an ineligible man downfield and it became 4th and 19.

The punt went all the way to the 10, where Massie took over with 20 seconds left in the third. Trampler ran up the middle and shed multiple tacklers for a 31-yard gain to the Massie 41, the final play of the third quarter.

Carson VanHoose then electrified the crowd to start the final quarter, shedding tackles for a 41-yard gain to the 8. After a Frank run and 3rd and goal at the 1, the Falcons’ fumbled — but Massie’s Garrett Vance recovered for a touchdown. The McGuinness PAT made it 28-21 at the 10:17 mark.

Ursuline took the kickoff and, after a 1st down, a Massie sack put the ball back 4 yards and 2nd and 14 at the 26. On 3rd and 14 and long pass appeared to be complete, but Carter Frank knocked it out for an incompletion and the Irish needed to punt, which rolled to the Massie 23.

Massie took over at their 23 trailing 28-21 at the 7:49 mark. Trampler made a powerful gain up the middle for 11 and a 1st down. After 2 plays the Falcons faced a 3rd and 5, and Trampler ran it up the gut to the Massie 49 and a 1st down. Massie nailed another 1st down to the 38.

A Zantene keeper gave the Falcons another 1st down at the 25 at the 3:50 mark. Frank then powered up the middle to the 7 for a 1st and goal. A VanHoose run went for no gain, but Trampler ran it to the 1 for 3rd and goal. VanHoose was stopped for no gain, making it 4th and goal at the 1:00 mark.

After a Massie timeout at 0:48, Zantene faked a handoff and took it around the right side all alone to get the Falcons within 1 at 0:43. The Falcons then went for 2, and a pitch to VanHoose led to a score and a 29-28 CM lead at 0:45.

Ursuline ran it out of bounds with 29 seconds left, then an incomplete pass made it 3rd and 8 at 0:24. A long pass then bounced off the receiver and it was 4th and 8 at 0:18. An incomplete pass turned it over to Massie at 0:09.

And the Falcons were state Division IV champions.

SUMMARY

December 4, 2021

@Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Clinton-Massie 29 Youngstown Ursuline 28

CM^7^0^7^7^^8

YU^0^21^7^0^^0

First Quarter

CM- VanHoose 2 run (McGuinness kick)

Second Quarter

YU- McElroy 34 run (Smith kick)

YU- McElroy 1 run (Donlow run)

YU- Irving 39 pass from Shannon (2-point pass failed)

Third Quarter

YU- Boyd 25 pass from Shannon (Smith kick)

CM- Zantene 49 run (McGuinness kick)

Fourth Quarter

CM- Vance fumble recovery in end zone (McGuinness kick)

CM- Zantene 1 run (VanHoose run)

By Tom Barr