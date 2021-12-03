COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming public events in Clinton County include:

Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 4-5

• Homespun Christmas 38th annual arts, crafts and vendor show is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday only at Denver Place Elementary School in Wilmington, as well as at local homes and businesses; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday at local homes, churches and businesses.

Saturday, Dec. 4

• Santa Drive-Thru at Clinton-Massie school parking lot 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Decorate your car and take a photo of Santa from your car, get a gift from Santa, and drop off your letter to him. Donations benefit the CM Band. (This event replaces the annual Breakfast with Santa due to COVID restrictions.)

Sunday, Dec. 5

• Annual Senior Citizens Dinner at American Legion Post 49, 140 E. Locust St., Wilmington, Sunday, Dec. 5. Free to all Clinton County seniors age 60+ with dinner by McCoy’s Catering. Dine-in hours are noon-2 p.m. with carryout/delivery available; available for shut-ins starting at 11 a.m. For more info, call 937-382-2219.

• Wilmington College Chorale program of carols and Christmas songs at 7:30 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. Under direction of Gina Beck. Free. Per college’s COVID protocols, the wearing of facial coverings is required.

• Unified Christian Men’s Chorus’ Christmas concert — 3 p.m. at Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. in Wilmington. Lasts about an hour.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

• Monthly Wilmington community blood drive at the CMH Regional Health System Wednesday, Dec. 8 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at 610 W.Main St. in Wilmington. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “Be a Hometown Hero This Holiday” fleece blanket with Community Blood Center (CBC) blood drop logo. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Friday/Saturday, Dec. 10-11

• Friends of the Library hosting free book giveaway on Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec.11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please bring your own bags — two per person. On Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. the Friends have their next regular meeting. New members are always welcomed.

Saturday, Dec. 11

• Rockin’ Blues & Q — Live music and a barbecue meal (by donation) from 6-9 p.m. at Wilmington Dove Church, 1499 Rombach Ave., to benefit Sugartree Ministries. Music by Oak, RPG & the Kentucky Tumbleweeds, and Nathan Jenkins.

Thursday, Dec. 16

• Blanchester community blood drive 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “Be a Hometown Hero This Holiday” fleece blanket with CBC blood drop logo. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Saturday, Jan. 1

• Pork Roast Dinner at American Legion Post 49 is 6-7:30 p.m. (or until sold-out) Saturday, Jan. 1. Includes, for $9, pork roast, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and black-eyed peas. Monthly drawing at 8 p.m.