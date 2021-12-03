LOCAL BRIEFS

Board of Elections to meet

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13 — for the purpose of regular business and any other business that may come before the board — in the Clinton County Annex building, 111 South Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

The Dec. 13 meeting is being held in place of the regularly scheduled meeting for Dec. 8.

Parks & Rec meets Dec. 6

The Wilmington Parks & Rec Board will meet 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6 in the Moyer Community Room on the first floor of Wilmington City Hall.

The agenda states there is an upcoming special program: “Owl Prowl” with Rick Kneisel scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 on the Luther Warren Peace Path.

ESC sets Dec. meeting

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC) Governing Board will hold its regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the home of Dennis and Colleen Mount, 2714 Anderson Road, Lynchburg.

Metro Housing sets meeting

The Board of Commissioners of Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority will meet in regular session on Monday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. in the Board Room at 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington. This meeting is open to the public.

If you would like to be placed on the agenda, please call Kathy Collins at 937-382-5749, ext. 3, by 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6.