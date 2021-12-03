Ohio Vax-2-School grand prize winners announced — five $100,000 scholarship winners

COLUMBUS – The final winners of the $2 million available in prizes from the Ohio Vax-2-School public outreach campaign have been announced.

Friday’s grand prize winners, who have each received $100,000 scholarships, are listed in alphabetical order below:

Audrey Bird, Brecksville

Rinoa Chech, Canton

Avery Lagory, Cleves

Widnelson Miller, Delphos

Jacob Peters, Conover

Ohio Vax-2-School is awarding $2 million in prizes, including 150, $10,000 scholarships, and five, $100,000 grand prize scholarships. The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans, and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.

Anyone between the ages of 5 and 25 who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was able to enter online at OhioVax2School.com or 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state. Many providers offer walk-in appointments, or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine to learn more.