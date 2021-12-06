Bob Dole spoke in Clinton County during ‘76 campaign

Bob Dole, who died Sunday at age 98, visited Clinton County in September 1976 during the campaign in which he was the Republican vice presidential running mate of President Gerald Ford.

The Wilmington News Journal was there covering the event — but since that particular month’s issues are not on newspapers.com, we borrowed from our sister paper in Washington Court House — the Record-Herald — for this composite photo of its front page on Sept. 30, 1976.