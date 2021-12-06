Local Briefs: Wayne Twp. to honor Hughes; board of elections, ESC set meetings

Board of Elections to meet

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13 — for the purpose of regular business and any other business that may come before the board — in the Clinton County Annex building, 111 South Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

The Dec. 13 meeting is being held in place of the regularly scheduled meeting for Dec. 8.

ESC sets Dec. meeting

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC) Governing Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the home of Dennis and Colleen Mount, 2714 Anderson Road, Lynchburg.

Wayne Twp. to celebrate Hughes

Wayne Township will host an open house to “celebrate 20 years of service and dedication” by Carl Hughes 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 at the Wayne Township Hall, 12 Cox Road, Sabina.