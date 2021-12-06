Six and Twenty goes to the moon

Mrs. Faye Mahaffey was hostess for a recent Six and Twenty meeting held in the community room of the First Christian Church. Her book circulated this year — “Countdown 2979 Days to the Moon” — was written by author Suzanne Slade.

On May 25, 1961, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed, “I believe that this national should commit itself to achieving the goal before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth.” And 2,979 days later, Neil Armstrong stepped onto the moon, leaving a footprint that will last forever, Mahaffey explained.

She then introduced Mrs. Fayanne Saunders, a longtime first-grade teacher in Wilmington City Schools who explained moon topics used by WCS. At the end of each year, staff and students would line the hallways and cheer on the first-graders as they journeyed to the “moon” (multi-purpose room). Once they arrived, the students performed all sorts of experiments and activities. The moon unit was always exciting.

Club members were invited to take a “Moon Pie” home to enjoy after the program.