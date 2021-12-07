Ahresty supports the mission of Habitat for Humanity

WILMINGTON — During the December Habitat for Humanity Board meeting, Fadi Al-Ghawi — an Ahresty associate and an HFH board member — presented a $500 check to the board of directors to support their mission in building homes for the less fortunate in our county.

Habitat has been building two homes a year and providing them to deserving families that are selected and approved by the board from applications submitted to the affiliate. There are several guidelines and criteria for the applicants to meet for final selection.

The homes are built by many volunteers, and through the support of individuals, businesses and the community.

Members of the board of Habitat for Humanity extend their sincere appreciations for all who have made these homes a blessing for many.

From left are Jim Krusling, Beth Elam Davis, Steve Riehle (partially hidden), Tom Matrka (board president), Mary Camp, Wendell Compton (partially hidden), Fadi Al-Ghawi, Bob Schaad, Mike Miller and Kathy Collins.