Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Speedway, 393 S. Locust St., Wilmington, Nov. 29. Follow-up. Fourteen previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Critical: Pizza pans stored on sink faucet. There were gnats in the storage area (around 3-compatment sink and hand sink). Please contact licensed pest control operator to address this situation. The pizza cutter (large wooden rockers) had chips on cutting surface. Manager stated new ones have been ordered. Thank you.

Non-critical: The iced coffee machine does not have a thermometer inside of the unit. Employee making food is not wearing hair restraint. Straws were stored underneath sink in retail area. The microwave in the retail area is not commercial grade. The 2-door freezer in kitchen is dirty on outside. Outside of True freezer was dirty. Outside of the True 2-door reach-in freezer in kitchen was dirty. Inside of microwave in retail area was dirty. Cabinet under the tea dispenser was dirty. Cabinet under the Speedy Freeze lids broken (?) Cabinets and counters in retail area were dirty. Shelves in walk-in cooler were rusted. There was paint peeling above 3-compartment sink. The grease trap had dirt/debris/peeling. The dump sink in retail area was dirty. Handwashing sink in the kitchen was dirty. There was trash on ground around the dumpsters. Back storage/kitchen/prep area had dirty walls, floors and ceiling. Cove molding coming off wall under 3-compartment sink. Broken floor tiles in storage/kitchen area. Floors were dirty in retail area. Ceiling was dirty in retail area. Behind the register, floors were dirty and there was clutter. Paint missing on wall by hot dog roller. Dirty floors in area where food is heated. Floor of walk-in cooler was dirty. Mop heads stored in mop sink.

Follow-up: Approx. Dec. 27.

• Domino’s Pizza, 211 S. Broadway St., Blanchester, Nov. 19.

Non-critical: Two male employees with facial hair wearing no hair restraint. Walk-in cooler door does not close properly — when on inside of cooler you can see around door. Cracked floor tile in front of grease trap. Mop head down in mop sink. Pieces of drywall on floor behind pizza oven. Dry storage room (where pop is stored) is unfinished and walls have missing patches of paint. RFP board is coming off wall by storage shelf outside of office area.

• AJ’s Pizza, 653 W. Main St., Blanchester, Nov. 19. (No violations found.) Thank you!

• Eagles Lodge #2222, 113 Wright St., Blanchester, Nov. 19.

Non-critical: There is no one at this facility that is manager certified in food protection. New flooring and paint looks good! Thank you.

• Cpl. James H. Smithson VFW Post 6710, 1130 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington, Nov. 29.

Critical: In the refrigerator, there were containers of ham, bologna, pickles and banana peppers that are not dated. All foods must be dated for use within 7 days.

Non-critical: Floor tile breaking up under urinal in bathroom. Broken floor behind bar.

