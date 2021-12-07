LOCAL BRIEFS

WCS board sets meeting

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 in the Media Center at Wilmington High School, 300 Richardson Place.

All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Wayne Twp. to celebrate Hughes

Wayne Township will host an open house to “celebrate 20 years of service and dedication” by Carl Hughes 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 at the Wayne Township Hall, 12 Cox Road, Sabina.

Port-Liberty meeting changed

The Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District Board has changed its meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8 to Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Firehouse at 7211 N St Rt 134.