Spruced-up ornaments: Clinton County children decorate courthouse tree with their recycled objects

WILMINGTON — A recognition ceremony was held Tuesday evening to honor the 10 student winners in the countywide 2021 Recycled Christmas Ornament Contest.

The holiday awards ceremony was hosted by the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District at the county courthouse, which is decorated for Christmas including a tall, glittering Christmas tree on the landing of the center staircase.

A total of 72 classroom-winning ornaments, including the 10 overall winners’ creations, are hanging on the tree through the holiday season.

The 10 contest-winning students spanning grades K-5, most of them wearing Christmas outfits or Christmas colors, were individually recognized during the program and presented prizes made of recycled materials.

The ornaments made by the children are made of recycled material or reused items.

The 10 countywide winners are: 5th-graders Aria Adams of Clinton-Massie Elementary and Allyson George of New Vienna Elementary; 4th-graders Kendall Lansing of Blanchester Intermediate and Evelynne Prater of New Vienna Elementary; 3rd-graders Joseph Morris of Clinton-Massie Elementary and Madilyn Puckett of Denver Place Elementary; 2nd-graders Kensley Ingle of Clinton-Massie Elementary and Lania Henry of Holmes Elementary; 1st-grader Avery Hoggatt of Putman Elementary; and kindergartener Emerson Medley of Putman Elementary.

Two Blanchester Local Schools elementary students, from left kindergartener Emerson Medley and first-grader Avery Hoggatt, check out the winning ornaments prior to the ceremony. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_before_c.jpg Two Blanchester Local Schools elementary students, from left kindergartener Emerson Medley and first-grader Avery Hoggatt, check out the winning ornaments prior to the ceremony. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal New Vienna Elementary fifth-grade student Allyson George hangs her winning ornament on the tree. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_allyson_2_c.jpg New Vienna Elementary fifth-grade student Allyson George hangs her winning ornament on the tree. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Blanchester Intermediate fourth-grade student Kendall Lansing hangs her winning ornament on the tree. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_lansing_c.jpg Blanchester Intermediate fourth-grade student Kendall Lansing hangs her winning ornament on the tree. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Holmes Elementary second-grade student Lania Henry hangs her winning ornament on the tree. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_lania_c.jpg Holmes Elementary second-grade student Lania Henry hangs her winning ornament on the tree. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal A family from the Clinton-Massie school district admires the child-created ornaments on the Clinton County Courthouse Christmas tree. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_fam_c.jpg A family from the Clinton-Massie school district admires the child-created ornaments on the Clinton County Courthouse Christmas tree. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal This ornament utilizes a medical mask, with the angel crowned by a pipe-cleaner halo and playing a golf tee flute. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_mask_angel_c.jpg This ornament utilizes a medical mask, with the angel crowned by a pipe-cleaner halo and playing a golf tee flute. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal A ceremony was held for the creative student winners in the countywide 2021 Recycled Christmas Ornament Contest. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_group_3_c.jpg A ceremony was held for the creative student winners in the countywide 2021 Recycled Christmas Ornament Contest. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Children decorate tree