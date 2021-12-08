Blanchester man sentenced to 6 months

WILMINGTON — A domestic violence suspect has been sentenced to jail and community control, and an accused city-vehicle thief has a trial scheduled on Monday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

Judge John “Tim” Rudduck sentenced Jeremy Carr, 29, of Blanchester to six months in jail (with 66 days suspended) and two years of community control after pleading to two counts of domestic violence (felony 3 and 4, respectively) in October. Carr was also remanded to attend the STAR Program and must have no contact with the victims.

A disrupting public service charge was dismissed in the plea deal.

The charges stem from an incident in August when Blanchester Police responded to a “frantic call for help” at a Broadway Street residence. According to police, Carr’s mother and sister were assaulted by him “by striking them with his fists.”

Both told police Carr was intoxicated and had fled the scene prior to police arrival. Carr had previously been convicted of domestic violence in 2010. He served 30 days in jail and paid a $500 fine.

He also received a 36-month sentence in 2017 for manufacturing illegal narcotics.

Trial slated

Anthony Simich, 37, will go before a jury for a two-day trial starting on Feb. 23, 2022. Simich faces charges of alleged failure to comply (felony 3) and receiving stolen property (felony 4).

In July, Wilmington Police officers arrested Simich after a short vehicle pursuit led them down Rombach Avenue and a foot search in the woods behind Kroger.

During the pursuit, police say Simich was believed to be driving a recently stolen from the Wilmington City Water Department. The vehicle was recovered after the pursuit.

Simich had previously been convicted of aggravated assault, aggravated heroin trafficking, and theft in 2015.

Trial set for accused vehicle thief

