CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

• At 1:24 a.m. on November 30, deputies responded to a criminal damage report at Nauvoo Road in Clarksville/Vernon Township. According to the report, damage was done to the headlights of a 1999 Dodge Ram belonging to a resident. The deputies collected pieces of the headlights as evidence. A 21-year-old male neighbor of the victim is listed as the suspect.

• At 1:16 a.m. on December 3, deputies conducted a traffic stop at the 1500 block of Shawnee Road in Blanchester/Marion Township. According to the report, deputies patted down the driver — a 52-year-old Blanchester male — and discovered a used hypodermic needle. Court records indicate the suspect was later charged with alleged drug instrument possession and no operator’s license.

• At 8:22 p.m. on November 29, deputies responded to a residence on Townsend Road in Lynchburg/Clark Township on a domestic dispute. According to the report, a 58-year-old female resident was the victim. The report indicated the suspect was the victim’s grandchild. No drugs or alcohol was believed to be involved. An investigation is pending.

• At 8:15 p.m. on November 29, deputies responded to a Martinsville/Clark Township residence on State Route 134 on an identity fraud report. A 69-year-old female was listed as the victim. An investigation is pending.

