Throwback Thursday: Schofield Mill

These are some highlights from the News Journal on December 8, 1975:

Nationally

‘President proclaims China trip ‘beneficial”

“WASHINGTON (AP) — President Ford turns his attention to domestic matters this week after proclaiming his Asian trip ‘beneficial’ and indicating plans are in the works for a trip to the Mideast.

“Ford returned to the White House early this morning on a 27,000-mile trip that he said contained ‘no minuses and many, many plusses’” including a six-point Pacific Doctrine for U.S. foreign policy, the possibility of friendship with Vietnam and Cambodia, and he said “discussions we had in Peking were mandatory at my level.”

• The Cincinnati Bengals routed the “bungling Birds” (a.k.a Philadelphia Eagles) 31-0 to up their record to 10-2.

Locally

• Services were set for Gary L. Noland, 27, of Blanchester, who died in a three-car accident on SR 730. Employed as a valve tester at Ful-Flo Specialties Company in Blanchester, he was survived by his wife and five children. Local deaths also included: Katherine Butcher, 25, of Washington Court House and formerly of Sabina, who died when she and her husband, Richard Butcher, were struck by a car when they were standing by a vehicle parked along US 62; John Rhoades, 91, of Wilmington; Mary Greene, 67, of Sabina; and Leona Stautner, 79, of Wilmington.

• Blanchester F&AM held the first open lodge installation of officers in its 125-year history. Installing officers were Edward Bailey, William Dewey and James Sebastian. Officers installed were Bert Gloyd, Gene Sexton, John Dorsey, George Carnahan, Otis Perkins, Harry Brumbaugh, Truman Long, Tom Ferris, Larry Greene, Don Shank, Max Taylor and Richard Allen

• Wilmington College receiver Larry Heitfeld caught two passes for 52 yards in the All-Ohio Shrine Bowl game at OSU Stadium. The Shrine Bowl Queen was 15-year-old Annette Stegall of Blanchester.

• In high school basketball, Blanchester, led by Gary Moore’s 16 points and 12 rebounds and Harry Snyder’s 13 points and 12 rebounds, topped Lynchburg-Clay 67-58. Clinton-Massie downed Bellbrook 61-59 led by Cliff Doyle’s 17 points and Mike Taylor’s 16.

