Nova Stars in November at New Vienna Elementary

The first-grade Nova Stars are, from left, Leddie Funk and Hadlee Singer.

The second-grade Nova Stars are, from left, Conner Hoak, Sadie Kerns, and Luke Joseph.


The third-grade Nova Stars are, from left, Isabella Sweitzer and Christiyanna Brown.


The fourth-grade Nova Stars are, from left, Sylvia Runyon-Guzman, Alayna Warner, and Bella Mahanes.


The fifth-grade Nova Stars are, from left, Isaiah Hammond and Molly Cluley.


New Vienna Elementary recognizes students each month for showing outstanding character and academics. “These students have worked hard and showed great character!” said Principal Allen Seitz. Here are the Nova Stars for the month of November. The kindergarten Nova Stars are, from left, Abby Fauber, Wayland Nevergall, and Patrick Redding. For photos of the first- through fifth-grade honorees, visit wnewsj.com.


