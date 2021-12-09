COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming public events in Clinton County include:

Friday/Saturday, Dec. 10-11

• Friends of the Library hosting free book giveaway on Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please bring your own bags — two per person. On Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. the Friends have their next regular meeting. New members are always welcomed.

• “Back to Bethlehem” interactive experience with sights and sounds of Bethlehem on that first Holy Night — 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11 at Wilmington Church of God, 100 R. Gordon Drive. Sample food and try your hand as an artisan while you await your tour guide through a shepherd’s field, Herod’s palace, the inn, and the nativity, Most of the event is inside; also wheelchair-accessible. Register at www.wilcog.com/back-to-bethlehem or for more info call 937-382-1587.

Saturday, Dec. 11

• Rockin’ Blues & Q — Live music and a barbecue meal (by donation) from 6-9 p.m. at Wilmington Dove Church, 1499 Rombach Ave., to benefit Sugartree Ministries. Music by Oak, RPG & the Kentucky Tumbleweeds, and Nathan Jenkins.

Sunday, Dec. 12

• “A Tree Lot Christmas” joining Jesus’ family tree presented by Joyful Noise Children’s Choir at Bible Baptist Church, 55 Megan Drive, Wilmington at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. Visit www.bbcwilmington.org or call 937-383-1122.

Dec. 15-16

• Live nativity at Wilmington Nazarene Church Wednesday & Thursday, Dec. 15-16, at 6:30, 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. at 2193 Wayne Road. Hot soup and drinks … and cookies.

Thursday, Dec. 16

• Blanchester community blood drive 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “Be a Hometown Hero This Holiday” fleece blanket with CBC blood drop logo. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Sunday, Dec. 19

• “He Shall Reign forevermore” at Bible Baptist Church at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 — Evening Worship is a musical celebration with BBC Choir & Orchestra, soloists and special music groups. BBC Kids Faith Factory live nativity beginning at 4 p.m. BBC is at 55 Megan Drive, Wilmington. Visit www.bbcwilmington.org or call 937-383-1122.

Saturday, Jan. 1

• Pork Roast Dinner at American Legion Post 49 is 6-7:30 p.m. (or until sold-out) Saturday, Jan. 1. Includes, for $9, pork roast, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and black-eyed peas. Monthly drawing at 8 p.m.