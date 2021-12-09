Wilmington High School Class of 1961 reunites

Sixty years ago, the new Wilmington Senior High School’s gymnasium filled up with the first class of 150 graduating seniors and their family and friends.

This year, classmates and guests, gathered at the American Legion Hall in Wilmington on the afternoon of Sept. 25 to celebrate the anniversary of this graduation.

Traveling from out-of-state were: Joe Smith, Portland, Oregon; George Mike Fritz, Phenix City, Alabama; Don Miley, Corinth, Mississippi; Joyce Sherod Yarbrough, Scottsdale, Arizona; Lyle Shaw, Wayzata, Minnesota; David Griffiths, Christiansburg, Virginia; Ann Hale Noftsger, Doylestown, Pennsylvania; and from Kentucky were Karen Vance Wood, Louisville and Bob King, Burlington.

Each classmate was given a book containing all names, addresses and contact information of their classmates. The book also honors the 41 men in the WHS Class of 1961 who served in various branches of the U.S. military. Also fondly remembered in this book are the 53 known departed class members.

The class has a tradition of making a donation to the Wilmington City Schools on the anniversary of their graduation. This year $500 was donated toward the annual Williams Award.

The Wilmington Schools Foundation each year recognizes teachers for their Excellence In Education. Each of these teachers receives a certificate and $200 to spend in their classroom.

This award honors the memory of two of this class’s favorite and devoted teachers, Woodrow and Esther Williams, who dedicated their professional lives to excellence in education. The awards are presented each year to teachers who reflect the enthusiasm, dedication, preparation, and inspiration the Williams exhibited.

Following a social hour and dinner, several class members enjoyed a guided tour of the Clinton County History Center.

Dr. Ed and Leva Bath held an open house at their residence that evening providing a relaxing time for classmates to enjoy catching up and reminiscing of old times. All are looking forward to a “party” in two years to gather together to celebrate life and their life-long friendships.

As always, several classmates had breakfast together at Frisch’s on Sunday morning for a final wrap-up of the weekend activities.

From left are: Front Row, David Griffiths, Gwen Villars Howard, Doris Wiget Cochran, Leva Grant Bath, Diane Edwards Ewing, Gail Brester Langham, and Bonnie Moore Mathews; second row, Joe Smith, Michele Norvell Corbin, Bob Valentine, Lyle Shaw, Gary Dunn, Harry Gray, Mary Alice Snyder Bryan, Roger Foster, Karen Vance Wood, and honorary class member Terry Kerr; and, third row, Bill Daugherty, Ann Hale Noftsger, Kris Norvell Fout, Jim Porter, Bob King, Anne Telfair Clippard, Don Miley and Mike Fritz. Not pictured is Joyce Sherod Yarbrough. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_WHS-Class-of-61.jpg From left are: Front Row, David Griffiths, Gwen Villars Howard, Doris Wiget Cochran, Leva Grant Bath, Diane Edwards Ewing, Gail Brester Langham, and Bonnie Moore Mathews; second row, Joe Smith, Michele Norvell Corbin, Bob Valentine, Lyle Shaw, Gary Dunn, Harry Gray, Mary Alice Snyder Bryan, Roger Foster, Karen Vance Wood, and honorary class member Terry Kerr; and, third row, Bill Daugherty, Ann Hale Noftsger, Kris Norvell Fout, Jim Porter, Bob King, Anne Telfair Clippard, Don Miley and Mike Fritz. Not pictured is Joyce Sherod Yarbrough. Photo by Allen Designs Studio