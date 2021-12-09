Business with alleged violations evicted

WILMINGTON — A Xenia Avenue business that’s facing over 60 zoning violation charges has been evicted by its landlord, according to the City of Wilmington.

Wilmington Tire and Auto Repair filed an eviction against their tenant Jr Auto and its owner Daniel Smith in October in Clinton County Municipal Court due to alleged failure to pay rent.

On Wednesday, the eviction was executed, according to court records. A report obtained by record request indicated December 15 as the “expected day of removal”.

Jr’s Auto at 641 Xenia Ave. was charged with a combined total of 62 charges in Clinton County Municipal Court in July. A majority of the misdemeanor charges are for alleged zoning violations.

A note from an inspection on Wednesday noted, “there are some things that remain that will need to be taken care of.” These included an “accumulation of tires and old oil” and “fence and some other debris”. An inspection on Thursday noted there were “several issues” with the property exterior.

A case was opened in November 2020 and the city reported multiple cars in the rear and side of the building including a boat and trailer on “the grass on the other side.”

The violations cited include public nuisances, motor vehicle public nuisance, litter, and prohibited parking. Between November 2020 and April 2021, the report noted issues with parking violations with vehicles on the property among others.

A note from February reads, “Cars everywhere. Parked across the sidewalk etc.”

Smith’s next hearing is scheduled for January 12.

One of the exterior property issues at Jr Auto that was noted in a recent report. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_Xenia1.jpg One of the exterior property issues at Jr Auto that was noted in a recent report. Courtesy photo

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

