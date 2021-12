Sabina Pool passes for Christmas

Still looking for that perfect gift? This year the Sabina Council is making pool passes available for Christmas gifts.

The passes will be sold at 50 percent off last season’s prices. Single Passes are available for $62.50; Double Passes are available for $87.50; and Family Passes will be sold for $112.50.

This promotion is only good Dec. 10-Jan. 15, 2022, so stop by the Utility Office to purchases passes.