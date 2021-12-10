Clinton-Massie’s Tony Morris to march in Rose Bowl Parade

Because it was first announced in early 2021, don’t forget to be on the lookout New Year’s Day for Clinton-Massie High School senior Tony Morris who will be marching in the 2022 Rose Bowl Parade as a member of the prestigious Bands of America Honor Band. This honor marching band is comprised of 300 students, representing all 50 states. Morris plays the clarinet.

