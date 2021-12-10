Posted on by

’Tis the season for Clinton County Courthouse workers to wear ugly sweaters

,

In what’s become an annual tradition, there was no lack of contestants for the Clinton County government employees ugly sweater contest Friday at the courthouse.

John Hamilton | News Journal

Clinton County Courthouse personnel get some holiday cheer on Friday at the employee luncheon.


John Hamilton | News Journal

The winner of the ugly sweater contest, Jill Lieurance of Clinton County Job and Family Services, proudly holds her trophy.


John Hamilton | News Journal

