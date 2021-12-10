Lynne Lane now open on Wilmington’s east end

A new city street is now open to motor vehicle traffic after striping of the roadway was performed. On Friday afternoon, a Wilmington City Street crew took down Road Closed signs and opened up Lynne Lane to the public. Lynn Lane connects Rombach Avenue and Davids Drive. Reportedly, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is considering building a new facility at the development. (Don’t confuse Veterans Affairs with the Clinton County Veterans Service Commission located downtown on Courthouse Square.) This week Chillicothe VA Medical Center Public Affairs Officer Stacia Ruby said they are currently in the market research phase which may take another six to 12 months.

