National Weather Service: Storms may bring heavy rain/flooding, high straight-line winds, and even a tornado possible

WILMINGTON — The National Weather Service in Wilmington on Friday afternoon issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Clinton and surrounding counties.
This afternoon and tonight into early Saturday:
Showers and thunderstorms are expected late this evening through tonight.
A few strong to severe storms are likely tonight, with damaging straight-line wind being the primary threat. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
Heavy rainfall is expected with any training thunderstorm activity.
Some localized flooding will be possible in the most persistent storms.