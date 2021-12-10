National Weather Service: Storms may bring heavy rain/flooding, high straight-line winds, and even a tornado possible

WILMINGTON — The National Weather Service in Wilmington on Friday afternoon issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Clinton and surrounding counties.

This afternoon and tonight into early Saturday:

Showers and thunderstorms are expected late this evening through tonight.

A few strong to severe storms are likely tonight, with damaging straight-line wind being the primary threat. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Heavy rainfall is expected with any training thunderstorm activity.

Some localized flooding will be possible in the most persistent storms.

