Clinton County Grand Jury indicts 28 people

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Grand Jury indicted 28 people in November.

Below are the names, ages and residences of the individuals indicted during the grand jury’s two November sessions, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Faris A. Parker, 37, whose address is listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of domestic violence, in this case a felony of the third degree (F3), plus a charge of aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor of the first degree (M1). Court papers state Parker has a prior conviction for domestic violence from the Clinton County Municipal Court and from the Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

On Nov. 24, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

• Lewis M. Taylor, 37 of Findlay, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5), and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or a drug (both M1s). The actions allegedly occurred on Christmas Day 2020.

According to the indictment papers, the defendant has two prior convictions within 20 years for similar offences.

• Christopher A. Alexander, 35 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of safecracking (F4), and theft (F5). On Sept. 7 he allegedly did “knowingly enter, force an entrance into, or tamper with a vault, safe, or strongbox”.

Also on Sept. 7, the defendant allegedly stole jewelry at Walmart worth in excess of $1,000 but less than $7,500.

On Nov. 22, he entered a not guilty plea.

• Daryl L. Davis, 62 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of burglary (F3), and petty theft (M1).

• Kimberly A. Zartman, 48 of the Waynesville area, is indicted on two counts of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle (an F4 and an F5), and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or a drug (M1).

• Jeremy P. Lamb, 36 of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle (F4), and receiving stolen property (F4).

• Robert J. Snell, 32 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle (F4).

• Britani L. Yaden, 49 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of obstructing justice (F5).

• Ashley M. Layman, 35 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of illegal processing of a drug document (F5).

• Joshua A. Gates, 38 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of forgery (F5), and on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (M1).

• Laci M. Satterfield, 30 of Fairborn, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug with a specification (F3), improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle (F4), and possessing a drug abuse instrument (M2).

• Raékell Anthony Howard, 21 , whose address is listed as at-large, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5). On Dec. 6, he pleaded guilty. Sentencing was held immediately, and he received a 6-months prison term, with credit for 27 days served; he has a 30-months total prison term concurrent with all his other cases.

• Christopher A. Alexander, 35 of Wilmington, is indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of a drug (both F5s).

• Shelby L. Bell, 25 , whose address is listed as at-large, is indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of a drug (an F4 and an F5).

• Mark A. Nichols, 50 of the Lynchburg area, is indicted on three counts of aggravated possession of a drug (all F5s); and one count of possession of a drug (F5).

• Bonnie L. Harrison, 31 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F4).

• Brett A. Laymon, 44 of Wilmington, is indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of a drug (both F5s).

• Kendra L. Holbert, 19 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F3) , and a charge of drug paraphernalia (M4).

• Anthony B. Rucker, 34 of Amelia, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5) , and a charge of drug paraphernalia (M4).

• Shannon R. Ison, 46 of Sabina, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth (F5). On Nov. 19, Ison pleaded guilty.

• Christopher Blane Hoffer, 37, whose address is listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Denise R. Singh, 61 of Xenia, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Armand J. Cumberland, 31 of Hillsboro, is indicted on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F4).

• Ricky Dale Taylor, 47 of Port William, is indicted on four counts of failing to appear (all F4s).

• William S. Jordan, 32 of the Waverly area, is indicted on a charge of failing to appear (F4).

• Benjamin T. Benningfield, 31 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of failing to appear (F4).

• Hope Ruse, 43 of the Middletown area, is indicted on a charge of failing to appear (F4).

• Brady Taylor Yaden, 24 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of failing to appear (F4).

