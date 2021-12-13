The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Dec. 6 and Dec. 10:

• Patricia Richardson, 36, of Wilmington, child endangerment, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $1,354 court costs. Richardson must take part in supervised probation. A second child endangerment charge was dismissed.

• Anthony Neanover, 29, of Wilmington, violating a protection order, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Neanover must have no contact with the victim and must take part in supervised probation.

• Levi O’Neill, 25, of Washington Court House, telecommunication harassment, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. O’Neill must have no contact with the victim and take part in two years of non-reporting probation. An aggravated menacing charge was dismissed,

• Steven White, 30, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a criminal damages charge. White must not commit other more offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Yashua Yehudah, 26, of Cincinnati, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Yehudah.

• Adnila Harris, 32, of Cincinnati, going 106 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $135, assessed $160 court costs. The case was waived by Harris.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_gavel-pic-1-.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574