Raizk chosen for magistrate post at Clinton County Common Pleas Court’s Civil Division

WILMINGTON — In January local attorney Lauren Raizk will start as magistrate of the Clinton County Common Pleas Court’s Civil Division.

In contrast to criminal law, civil cases or lawsuits deal with disputes between individuals, organizations, or between the two, and where compensation is awarded to the victim in settling the dispute, according to the LawShelf Educational Media website.

“I am honored to accept the position,” said Raizk, who grew up in Wilmington, graduated from Wilmington College, and has been with the Wilmington law firm of Buckley, Miller, Wright & Raizk since 2004.

Raizk will succeed Chief Magistrate Mary McElwee, who began serving as magistrate for the Clinton County Common Pleas Court in 1978.

Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck, who offered Raizk the appointive position, said he is really excited about her accepting the magistrate post, adding she is “going to be ideal for us.”

“I know it’s a very difficult decision for her because she has a thriving law practice and is a partner in the law firm,” the judge told county commissioners when meeting with them on another matter.

“These are not easy shoes to fill because Mary has had so much experience. So I wanted Mary to be there to mentor her a bit, so she’s [McElwee] going to be there two months while Lauren is learning Common Pleas Court rules and things of that nature,” stated Rudduck.

Raizk is a member of the Clinton County and Ohio State Bar Associations (OSBA), and a member of the OSBA Council of Delegates. She is co-chair of the Clinton County Law Library, and a past president of the Clinton County Bar Association.

In addition to her law-related affiliations, Raizk is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Clinton County Historical Society, and a past president of the Clinton County Foundation. She is a member of the Wilmington Friends Meeting (Quakers).

She recently was featured in the Wilmington High School Alumni Spotlight series as part of the WHS Class of 1995. The article states, “She shared that she enjoys working and living in a small community that offers opportunity for involvement.”

Her involvement also has included participation in the 2018 Murphy Theatre “Dancing with the Stars” fundraiser. Raizk and dancing partner Cole Haugh had fun dancing to “Car Wash”.

A daughter of former Wilmington Mayor David Raizk, Lauren Raizk graduated from Wilmington College in 1999 cum laude, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree majoring in social/political studies and a concentration in pre-law. She then earned her Juris Doctor Degree from Capital University Law School in 2003.

Her primary areas of practice have included probate law and estate planning, real estate law, general business and corporate matters, family law, and litigation.

