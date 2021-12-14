First Financial announces grant to Clinton County Community Action

CLINTON COUNTY — First Financial Bank and the First Financial Foundation have announced $30,000 in grants to four organizations in west central Ohio, including one in Clinton County, that are helping First Financial to enhance and develop the communities in which it does business.

Grants from First Financial are being awarded to Clinton County Community Action Program, Family Promise of Lima-Allen County, Family Life Center of Auglaize County, and Mercer County House of Hope.

“This campaign is an outstanding example of our intent to be a positive influence, and to help our clients and communities thrive,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO of First Financial Bank. “Our support for these organizations will lift our cities and towns and help our neighbors grow and prosper.”

First Financial has again collaborated with external funders to increase support for communities. Outside funding for this campaign was provided by CREA, a low-income housing tax credit organization, and the Ohio Capital Impact Corporation, which funds programs specifically targeted to benefit residents and neighborhoods with affordable housing.