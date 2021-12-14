New Murphy Stage Company theatre group to debut: Sets auditions, seeks stage personnel

WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre’s new resident theatre group, Murphy Stage Company, announces auditions for their April production of Neil Simon’s comic fable, “FOOLS”, directed by Steve Burnette.

Roles are available for three women and seven men.

Auditions are by appointment, Sunday and Monday, Jan. 9 and 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — unless UC plays in the National Championship Game on Jan. 10, then Monday’s auditions will be moved to Tuesday, Jan. 11. Production dates are Friday, April 1 at 7:30 and Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m.

Character breakdown, the full rehearsal schedule, and the audition sign-up slots are available on The Murphy’s website at www.themurphytheatre.org . Interested performers will read sides from the script provided at auditions.

Murphy Stage Company is also seeking experienced production personnel for this production — a costume designer, scenic designer, lighting and sound designer, a props and furniture master, a wardrobe assistant, two members of stage crew, construction help, and a stage manager.

For those interested in being part of the production personnel please mail or drop off a resume at the theatre (50 West Main St., Wilmington) Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or forward an email of interest and relevant resume if available, to Steve, at boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org , or call the theatre at 937-382-3643.

All production personnel positions should be secured by Jan. 7. Aside from the stage manager there is no need for production personnel to attend the auditions.

You may have already noted this production of Neil Simon’s comic fable “FOOLS” will have its first Murphy Theatre performance on April 1, April Fools Day.

The Murphy Theatre's new resident theatre group, Murphy Stage Company, will do a comedy for its first in-house live stage show. As new Murphy Theatre Executive Director Steve Burnette says, "We need to laugh now more than ever."

Sets first auditions; seeks production personnel