Profile: Chelsey Douglas of Wilmington is wrapped up in creating scarfs & cardigans

WILMINGTON — As the weather outside gets frightful, a local crafter is making items to make sure your winter is delightful.

Chelsey Douglas of Wilmington started knitting and crocheting as a hobby while living in Oregon. Douglas started by making items for friends and family.

“I started with a [knitting] loom and then I self-taught myself to crochet,” said Douglas. “I sometimes use a flow pattern but more recently I started crocheting my own pattern.”

She described Oregon as having a big influence on her knitting and crocheting style.

“This is not your grandma’s crochet,” she said.

C. Rae’s Design got started around five years ago on the side while she worked in the food industry. She eventually left it because the pandemic “broke me a little bit.”

But her business “bear rolled” as more people complimented and requested scarfs, headwraps, and hats from her.

“I started making cardigans and sweaters. I also make baby hats,” she said. “There’s always a baby being born and someone will always want to stick a hat on a baby.”

As a lover of art, she’s thrilled that people have responded positively to her craft thus giving her a venture to create. But the responses from customers have still been the best thing about this endeavor.

“I sold an inter shawl to someone last year who was living out of their van voluntarily [the van had been modified to be lived in]. They told me how the shawl always keeps her warm and reminds them of home,” she said.

The only downside she could think of is that this isn’t a year-round thing.

“I sell earrings and beard butter but with my scarfs and the like, winter is the main season for me,” she said.

Her advice to anyone wanting to pursue a similar path as hers is to make sure you have a business plan. But also, make sure you love the craft.

“Make sure you love your craft and put your passion into it. People will love it if it’s something dear to you,” she said.

To see her products or request a knitted/crocheted item, visit her Etsy store – C. Rae’s Design Studio. You can also view or request items on her Instagram and Facebook at C. Rae’s Design.

A scarf knitted by Douglas. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_Screenshot-119-.jpg A scarf knitted by Douglas. Courtesy photos Chelsey Douglas, center, with Art House’s Andrew Connarroe, left, and Nic Haines at this year’s Fall Fest. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_Screenshot-120-.jpg Chelsey Douglas, center, with Art House’s Andrew Connarroe, left, and Nic Haines at this year’s Fall Fest. Courtesy photos A scarf knitted by Douglas. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_Screenshot-116-.jpg A scarf knitted by Douglas. Courtesy photos C. Rae Design’s booth at the 2021 Fall Fest. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_Screenshot-118-.jpg C. Rae Design’s booth at the 2021 Fall Fest. Courtesy photos A scarf knitted by Douglas. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_Screenshot-115-.jpg A scarf knitted by Douglas. Courtesy photos

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

