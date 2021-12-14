Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Kairos Coffee, 1593 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 30.

Critical: Verification demonstrating employees are informed on when to report illness is unavailable. Person In Charge [PIC] stated documentation is not on-site. Please have information on-site. Raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat food products in reach-in cooler. Person In Charge relocated and corrected. Packaged retail sale of snack mix is missing label information. Observed mouse droppings on floor under shelving/near hot water heater. Clean area and monitor to determine how active they are or if they have been eliminated. PIC stated renovation next door a contributing factor. PIC stated pest control operator has serviced facility at least two times to eliminate from facility.

Non-critical: Food handler was not wearing a hair restraint. Squeeze bottles missing common name of food item stored out of original packaging. (Please darken worn labels on food storage containers holding ingredients.) Ceiling tile panels missing in kitchen. Floor and side of equipment has debris/residue accumulation in beverage prep area. Walk-in cooler outside rear of facility was installed and in use without approval from health district and applicable approval agencies. Submit equipment information and obtain proper approvals. Complete on or before Dec. 30.

Follow-up: Dec. 30.

• Engine House Pizza Station #2, 416 E. Washington St., Sabina, Nov. 30. Follow-up.

Four previous violations have been corrected. Thank you.

Critical: Facility still having issue with rodents. Found evidence of rodent droppings by pizza prep cooler and pizza oven. Facility has plugged holes in kitchen with foam. Facility has cleaned floors and down walls. Continue to clean and work with licensed pest control operator.

Non-critical: 3-door cooler in kitchen has pan of water in back. Paint peeling on floor of storage area. Doors to outside do not close tightly; now working on doors today. Walls and ceilings in kitchen are stained/dirty. Cracked floor tile in kitchen.

Follow-up: Approx. Dec. 14.

• Holiday Inn Express, 155 Holiday Drive, Wilmington, Dec. 2.

Non-critical: No employee has manager certification.

