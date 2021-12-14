Jury trial scheduled for Midland man facing 13 felony charges

WILMINGTON — Trial dates are scheduled for a local man facing multiple rape charges.

On Tuesday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck scheduled a trial beginning Jan. 10 for Keith M. Carpenter of the Midland area.

Carpenter, 49, was indicted in April on 13 charges, including 11 counts of felony 1 rape.

Carpenter had pleaded not guilty at his initial court appearance. Bond was set at $350,000 cash or surety, plus a $10,000 recognizance bond.

The indictment papers allege there are two victims. Both were under 13, according to the wording in some of the charges.

All of the rape charges are classified as first-degree felony offenses. Two gross sexual imposition charges include a felony of the third degree and a felony of the fourth degree.

He apparently has posted bond as he was not found this week on the listing of active inmates on the county sheriff’s webpage.

