Clinton Countians seek to help Kentucky tornado victims

CLINTON COUNTY — Locals are answering the call to help their Kentucky neighbors after a devastating tornado.

Wilmington Area Ministerial Association

Members of the Wilmington Area Ministerial Association (WAMA) are working on ways to aid right now through their denominational networks.

“Our members are working with their respective denomination chapters down there that haven’t been affected heavily by the storm,” said Pastor Tom Stephenson of Wilmington First Christian Church.

Stephenson told the News Journal that they’re letting local authorities and government groups — such as FEMA — handle it right now. He advised that since they’re still dealing with the immediate aftermath of the disaster, it wouldn’t be beneficial to have people come down and swarm the area. But in time members plan to travel down to assist in the rebuilding.

The group is also putting together UMCOR cleaning kits which is a bucket consisting of cleaning supplies (soap, detergent, brushes) and such which will be given to those affected by the disaster.

If anyone wishes to help, WAMA is accepting monetary donations to help. Stephenson advised if anyone wants to donate they can write a check to their respective church (or a church if one does not attend any) with an indication that it’s for relief efforts.

For additional information and other ways to help, contact WAMA through their email at wama@gmail.com .

Toy Drive

Local Josh Martin put out the call in an email for people to donate toys in the Western Kentucky Toy Drive, organized by Kentucky’s First Lady Britainy Beshear.

“My wife and I are organizing a local toy drive with the help of our church, the First Christian Church, to aid in this effort,” said Martin in the email.

The items they’re looking to collect include toys, books, electronics, and $25 Visa or MasterCard gift cards for ages infant to teens. The items should be new, unwrapped, and in original packaging. The items can be dropped off at First Christian Church. They’re accepting donations until Saturday, Dec. 18.

“This Saturday morning my wife and I will be picking up any items from our church and driving down to one of the drop locations in Kentucky,” stated Martin.

For more information on the toy drive or ways to help, visit governor.ky.gov/toydrive .

Blanchester

According to a Facebook post from Kyle Wilson in the group “Blanchester School Board CommuniCATor”, locals are looking to gather items to help their brothers and sisters in the south.

According to Wilson’s post, Amanda Pursley Wilson and Mikie Lanham — the ones “spearheading” the drive — will be in the Blanchester Kroger parking on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. with a trailer to collect items. They’ll be collecting clothing, funds, and items listed on Matthew 25 Ministries website (m25m.org).

There will also be a drive to collect new and slightly used toys until Monday at the middle/intermediate school. The toys can be dropped off during regular school hours.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

