Clinton County Sheriff’s Office incident reports

• Deputies arrested a 25-year-old Washington Township man for alleged domestic violence at 4:48 p.m. Dec. 14. According to the report, a 25-year-old woman reported she was physically assaulted by her husband (the suspect) during an argument at their Lakelly Road residence. The report indicated the victim had apparent minor injuries and that neither alcohol nor drugs were involved.

• Deputies arrested a 27-year-old Midland man for allegedly failing to comply. According to the report, the incident occurred in Washington Township. Neither drugs nor alcohol were involved.

• Deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle which was later recovered at 6:16 a.m. Dec. 11. According to the report, a 2004 5×9 U-Haul dump trailer was stolen from the 1-99 block of Gano Road. It was later recovered on Routes 22 and 3. A 38-year-old man is listed as a suspect.

• At 3:31 p.m. Dec. 15, deputies were provided altered documentation. No further details were listed.

