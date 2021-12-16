Clinton County Workforce Steering Committee speaks to Rotary

The Clinton County Workforce Steering Committee spoke to the Wilmington Noon Rotary Club about how to create a great workforce. Committee members Curt Bradshaw (Southern Ohio Educational Service Center), Ruth Brindle (Clinton County Port Authority), Dessie Rogers (Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce), and Jennifer Ekey (Economic Development Director of Clinton County) spoke about joint meetings with educators and employers to determine workforce development needs. They already have put together an eResource Guide online to serve as a comprehensive resource guide. Pictured from left are Curt Bradshaw, Dessie Rogers, Dan Evers (Rotary Past President), Ruth Brindle and Jennifer Klus Ekey.

Submitted photo