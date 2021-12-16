Huffenberger honored for school reporting

WILMINGTON — Gary Huffenberger of the Wilmington News Journal has been named to the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) 2021 Media Honor Roll. The Media Honor Roll recognizes media representatives statewide for fair and balanced reporting of news about public schools.

Huffenberger is among representatives from more than 100 Ohio newspapers and radio and television stations who were honored. He was nominated by Great Oaks Career Campuses.

“Keeping a community informed about schools and other public organizations is a critical role of journalists,” said Great Oaks Career Campuses President/CEO Harry Snyder. “Gary Huffenberger is consistently accurate and thorough in his reporting, and we’re all more knowledgeable because of his work.”

Criteria for selection by the local school districts include the media representative’s efforts to get to know the superintendent, board president, and district mission and goals; report school news in a fair, accurate and balanced manner; give a high profile to positive news about schools; visit the schools; and maintain a policy of “no surprises” by sharing information with school officials.

“OSBA is pleased that so many school districts around the state participated in the 2021 Media Honor Roll program,” said OSBA Chief Executive Officer Rick Lewis. “OSBA joins those districts in congratulating the honorees, and thanking them for fairly and accurately reporting on the successes of students, teachers and school boards, as well as conveying the many challenges they face.”

The award was presented Thursday to Huffenberger by Great Oaks President/CEO Harry Snyder.

Wilmington City Schools Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart told the News Journal, “Gary Huffenberger is deserving of the OSBA award for his dedication to covering important school events and news throughout Clinton County. It is an honor to recognize his passion for journalism and how hard he works to report in a professional manner the critical and relevant news that impacts schools while also promoting the achievements of our staff and students.”

Clinton-Massie Superintendent Matt Baker said, “Clinton-Massie Local Schools would like to thank Gary for his long-time service to Clinton County and all the local school districts. Gary is always flexible, from meeting dates to late night story submissions. Thank you Gary for all that you do for our students.”

“Gary does a great job as a reporter, presenting the facts of situations to the public,” said East Clinton Superintendent Eric Magee. “But Gary is a wonderful person as well. Gary brings a true concern for students and communities to his role. Congratulations Gary!”

The OSBA was founded in 1955.

From left are Wilmington News Journal staff writer/photographer Gary Huffenberger, Great Oaks Career Campuses Director of Community Relations Jon Weidlich, and Great Oaks President/CEO Harry Snyder. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_DSC_0163.jpg From left are Wilmington News Journal staff writer/photographer Gary Huffenberger, Great Oaks Career Campuses Director of Community Relations Jon Weidlich, and Great Oaks President/CEO Harry Snyder. John Hamilton | News Journal